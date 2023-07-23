Expand / Collapse search

Driver wanted in Englewood hit-and-run crash

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
CHICAGO - A 70-year-old pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Englewood Sunday morning. 

The crash occurred in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue around 3 a.m. 

The victim was struck by an unknown vehicle. Police say the vehicle could be a red Sedan possibly a Nissan Altima, last seen traveling eastbound on 59th Street from Shields Avenue. 

There may be damage to the front/right side and the windshield. 

Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521. 