Driver wanted in hit-and-run that killed woman on Chicago's West Side

Police are seeking the driver of an SUV who struck and killed a woman Monday night in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was crossing the street around 8:33 p.m. when she was struck by a tan-colored, four-door SUV that was traveling southbound in the 900 block of South Pulaski Road, police.

The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid and continued southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.

The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Police believe the striking vehicle is a 1995-2000 Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.