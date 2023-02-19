Driver was speeding before serious crash in Lake County, witnesses say

Three people were injured in a crash in Lake County Saturday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-car crash at Route 41 and 173 in Wadsword around 4:15 p.m.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima, driven by a 45-year-old man from Zion, was heading west on Route 173. Witnesses say he was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the Nissan ran a red light at Route 41 and T-boned a Ford F-150, driven by a 42-year-old man from Zion.

The driver of the Ford was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries. The front seat passenger in the Ford, a 50-year-old woman and two back seat passengers, a 12-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, were all treated and released at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan and a front seat passenger, a 50-year-old woman were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.