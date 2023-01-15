Drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice in one weekend

Drivers have hit Illinois State Police squad cars twice this weekend.

State Police said that on Saturday at 2:23 a.m., an Illinois State trooper was on I-57 near Illinois 17 in Kankakee County doing a traffic stop. The driver of a red 2010 Dodge Charger sideswiped the squad car and took off. The trooper inside was not hurt.

Police said the driver was later located and identified as Jonnie Wilson, 74, of Kokomo, Indiana. He was cited with DUI and violation of Scott's Law.

State Police said that on Sunday at 6 a.m., an Illinois State trooper was providing traffic control at a crash on I-94 southbound at 111th in Cook County when someone smashed into the patrol car and the rear of the car involved in the previous crash. The trooper inside the squad car was not hurt.

Police said the driver, Nataly K. Guy, 21, of Evergreen Park, was hospitalized with injuries and cited for DUI and violation of Scott's Law.

In 2022, 23 drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars and 8 troopers were injured.