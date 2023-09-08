Drone video of alleged animal abuse prompts agreement between Will County, Horseman Association's Club

A new agreement has been made between Will County and the Horseman Association's Club after drone videos surfaced and allegedly showed inhumane practices at a number of rodeos.

Last month, a pair of animal rights groups turned over the drone footage to authorities.

"We can put this drone up over this field, and we can see exactly what’s going on inside," said Steve Hindi, showing us a large drone in the back of his vehicle.

Hindi is part of a group called SHARK, which stands for Showing Animals Respect and Kindness. For the past year or so, Hindi and other animal rights activists have been using the drones to document private rodeos being held in Will County, Boone County and other parts of northern Illinois.

Video captured a couple of weeks ago in Will County shows rodeo riders beating their horses.

"When people start slapping a horse in the face, that’s over the line already," said Hindi. "When they start giving them full power punches, that's certainly bad."

Will County and the Horseman Association Club have agreed to the following terms: