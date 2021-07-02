Drone video shows inside of industrial fire in Morris, Illinois

New drone video shows the inside of an industrial fire that was burning for days in Morris, Illinois.

The building — to the surprise of the fire department and other city agencies — was being used to store nearly 100 tons of lithium batteries ranging in size from cellphone batteries to large car batteries.

Authorities said Thursday the fire was no longer active at the site, which lies about 70 miles southwest of Chicago.

Roughly 4,000 people who were displaced by the fire and toxic fumes were told they would be able to return to their homes Friday after 4 p.m.

It has not been determined yet how the blaze began.

The Illinois EPA is recommending legal action against Superior Battery over the large fire that erupted earlier this week.

Officials said it never received a business license application for use.

On Wednesday night, firefighters dumped dry cement on the fire.