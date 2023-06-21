Drought deepens in Chicago area

If you are a farmer, have planted a tomato garden or just have grass, it’s no secret that this year is abnormally dry.

And the forecast — isn’t making anyone hopeful. We are down several inches of rainfall this year, with not a lot of rain in the forecast.

The dry spell has led to drought conditions. It's moderate for most of the area, but others are flirting with severe drought.

Corn crops are growing — but slowly.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Corn stalks are in distress and are much shorter than where they should be.

For about nine to 10 months, the area has seen a lack of moisture, which is a big problem.

"There's no good measurable rainfall for our area for nothing out there at all really," said Plainfield farmer Floyd Schultz.

Schultz says knee-high by the fourth of July is just an old adage. He says his crop should be shoulder-high by now.

He says he's been farming for 55 years and has never seen it this dry this early.