Minnesota man caught with $60K in drugs sentenced to 17 years

A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for transporting an estimated $60,000 worth of drugs to Minnesota.

Illinois State Police stopped Darieln A. Moran Sanchez on I-90 after a traffic infraction on Sept. 5, 2020, around 10 a.m.

Police searched his car and found 1,005 grams of cocaine, 446 grams of methamphetamine, and more than 200 grams of suspected hydrocodone pills, according to Kane County State's Attorneys.

Sanchez's girlfriend along with her toddler daughter and teenage son, were also in the car.

He admitted to police that he was being paid to smuggle illegal drugs.

The total street value of the meth and cocaine was estimated at $60,000.

Darieln Moran Sanchez | Kane County State's Attorney

In April 2023, the judge found Sanchez guilty of the following offenses:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2 counts)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

"The thorough work of the Illinois State Police and the Drug enforcement Administration prevented dangerous drugs from being transported to another state, where they most likely would have been sold and used, posing a serious danger to the public. I am grateful for their efforts. My thanks to ASA Salder forger hard work in this case," Attorney Jake Matekaitis said.

According to Illinois law, he must serve at least 75 percent of the sentence. He will receive credit for time served in the Kane County jail.