Drug-soaked paper in mail raises alarm across Illinois

Lawmakers in downstate Illinois are raising concerns about drug-soaked paper showing up in the mail.

While drug-soaked paper has been a problem in the Cook County Jail, it is now spreading across the state.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in Springfield called for a halt to mail deliveries in prisons until the issue is addressed.

Some of the mail entering prisons is soaked in insecticides, fentanyl, and synthetic cannabinoids.

Incidents of exposure have already been reported at Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) facilities, where inmates, correctional officers, and even mailroom employees have fallen ill.

Lawmakers are pushing for hearings during the fall veto session to investigate the issue and discuss potential solutions.

Some state representatives are seeking a committee hearing on drug exposures before the acting director of IDOC is confirmed.

"It seems like the state doesn't believe them, because they're not doing anything. They won't have these hearings. It looks like the state is turning their back on them. I believe my constituents… when they call my office, I believe them and I've been getting these calls," said Rep. Charles Meier.

Members of the AFSCME Council who work for the IDOC held statewide pickets at or near Illinois prisons on Oct. 21 to draw attention to increasing exposures to drugs.