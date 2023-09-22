Sen. Tammy Duckworth discusses potential run for another term

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth spoke on a number of topics Friday including whether she wants to run again.

She had an event for the City Club at Maggiano's Banquets.

The senator spoke about legislation she's supporting and her recent trips abroad.

The big key she says though is that change needs to happen first at the local level.

"I can do as much as I can at the federal level and I can be the biggest cheerleader, but we've got to execute at the local level," Duckworth said.

"And that's been a place that has not happened - that I didn't see before. Both Democratic and Republican administrations, I never had the enthusiasm for growing business in Illinois and partnering with me for trying to bring businesses to Illinois the way I've had with J.B. [Pritzker],"

She also says she wants to run for another term as long as the people will have her.