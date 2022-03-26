Duckworth pushes for stricter gun laws after shooting at Fashion Outlets Mall of Chicago in Rosemont

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) says she is tired of seeing war on the streets of Chicago and the suburbs.

Duckworth was a key speaker at an interfaith prayer event in Chicago's Ukrainian Village on Saturday.

Reflecting on Friday's shooting at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago Mall in Rosemont, Duckworth called for stricter gun laws including universal background checks.

"When you have assault weapons that were designed for war are easily sold at gun shows with no background checks – that is wrong and that is a problem," Duckworth said.

So far this year, about 110 people have been shot and killed in Chicago. About 475 others have been wounded.

Duckworth also reiterated her support of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

