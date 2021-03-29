Duckworth weighs run for president: 'If it's good for the country'

article

Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth is not ruling out a run for the White House.

Duckworth told USA Today she would run for president, if she thought it would be the right thing for the country.

"I think about growing up in Southeast Asia post-Vietnam; everybody wanted to be us," she told USA Today. "We had these ideals; we had these values, and you could achieve the American dream. I would want to try to get us back to them. We're not there now."

At one point, she was on the short list to be Joe Biden's running mate.

Duckworth says she was disappointed not to be choosen.

"I went all the way to the end," she told USA Today. "I had a 50-50 chance of being picked."