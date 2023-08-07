Ducky Derby gets ready to splash down in the Chicago River this week

On your mark, get set, quack!

The 18th annual Chicago Ducky Derby will take place this Thursday to help raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.

Josh LeClaire, a four-time medalist and this year's Duck Derby ambassador, joined FOX 32’s Jake Hamilton on Good Day Chicago Monday to talk about it.

"Now you have been working very hard leading up to Thursday, and all the athletes are trying to sell as many ducks as you can. You had a goal of 500 ducks, which is a pretty massive goal, but I heard - tell me if I'm wrong - that you've already blown past that," Hamilton said.

LeClaire said his new goal is 2,000 ducks and he's reached 1,000 with a couple of days left before the event.

"I know that you can do this," Hamilton said.

A whopping 75,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into the Chicago River and race to the finish line, halfway to the Michigan Avenue Bridge.

Top prizes include a new car, lifetime passes to Six Flags, a cruise and much more.

Splash down is at 1 p.m. and FOX 32 Chicago will have crews along the river reporting live throughout the day.