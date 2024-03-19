McHenry County woman charged with DUI in Crystal Lake car crash

A 60-year-old woman from McHenry County is facing a DUI charge following a car crash in Crystal Lake Monday night.

Crystal Lake police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Huntley Road near Boneset Drive at approximately 9:36 p.m.

Kathie Zaremba was driving southbound on Huntley Road in a Jeep when she crossed into the northbound lane of traffic. The Jeep collided with a sedan traveling northbound.

Police say Zaremba and the two occupants of the sedan were transported to an area hospital. A portion of Huntley Road was shut down for several hours while emergency crews worked on the scene.

Zaremba was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation by Crystal Lake police.