Suburban man charged with DUI in McHenry crash

article

A suburban man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car Monday in McHenry.

Joseph Galan, 21, allegedly crashed a black Cadillac CTS into a light pole and a vacant building around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Elm Street and Richmond Road, according to McHenry police.

Galan was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was then flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center Libertyville, police said.

Galan, of Harvard, Illinois, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving in the wrong lane, failure to wear a seatbelt and illegal transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

No further information was provided.