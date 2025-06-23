DUI suspect who hit IDOT truck, nearly struck bodies on I-55 held without release, prosecutors say

The Brief A Bolingbrook woman, Estephany Antunez, was denied pretrial release after allegedly driving drunk, crashing into an IDOT truck at a fatal crash scene on I-55, and fleeing from police. Antunez faces one felony count and 10 additional charges, including DUI, leaving the scene, and fleeing police; her BAC was reportedly .173. Authorities say she nearly struck an ISP trooper and multiple bodies in the roadway before being stopped after a two-mile pursuit; her next court date is July 21.



A Bolingbrook woman was ordered held in jail until her next court date after allegedly driving drunk, crashing into an IDOT truck at a fatal crash scene, and fleeing from police, officials said.

What we know:

Estephany Antunez, 27, appeared in bond court Monday on multiple charges, including one felony count of passing a stationary emergency vehicle causing injury or death, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

She also faces 10 misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, including DUI, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident, and speeding.

The backstory:

Authorities said the incident began around 3 a.m. Sunday, when Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on northbound I-55 near I-355. Just after 7:30 a.m., while troopers were still investigating, Antunez allegedly drove around lane closures and crashed into an IDOT truck with a worker inside.

Prosecutors said Antunez then fled the scene, nearly striking an ISP trooper and multiple bodies in the roadway. A trooper pursued her with emergency lights activated, eventually pulling her over after a two-mile chase.

Antunez’s blood alcohol content was .173, more than twice the legal limit, authorities said. She was taken into custody. The IDOT worker was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

What they're saying:

"Illinois law requires that when approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with activated emergency lights, a driver must reduce speed, proceed with due caution and be prepared to stop," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The allegation that Ms. Antunez ignored lane closures set up by the Illinois State Police as they were investigating a fatal crash, and crashed her car into an IDOT truck, injuring the occupant, are shocking. To make matters worse, it is alleged that instead of stopping, as required by law, Ms. Antunez fled the scene, ignored the flashing police lights behind her and led the police on a brief pursuit, all while her BAC was .173, more than twice the legal limit. Thankfully, the victim in this case was not seriously injured, or worse. With the holiday weekend approaching, I urge everyone to please drive responsibly and follow the rules of the road. I thank the Illinois State Police for their efforts in the quick apprehension of the defendant in this case and for their ongoing efforts in keeping our expressways safe. I also thank Assistant State's Attorneys Sean Kinsella and Anna Derkacz for their work in preparing a strong case against the defendant."

What's next:

Antunez is being held in the DuPage County jail. Her next court date is scheduled for July 21.