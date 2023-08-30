Dundee-Crown High School placed on lockdown as police presence builds

A large police presence is forming outside Dundee-Crown High School which was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

The school, located at 1500 Kings Road in Carpentersville, was placed on lockdown around 9 a.m. as a "precautionary measure," according to Supt. Susan Harkin.

"Please know, there is no incident occurring inside or outside the building. All students and staff are safe and under district and building supervision," Harkin said in a statement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It was not immediately clear what prompted the lockdown.

Around 10 a.m., SKYFOX captured students being led in lines out of the building and gathering near the school's tennis courts.

Roughly 2,500 students attend Dundee-Crown High School, which is roughly 40 miles northwest of Chicago.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.