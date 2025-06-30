Duo arrested minutes after beating and robbing man on Chicago CTA bus, police say
CHICAGO - Two men have been charged with robbing and beating a man on a CTA bus in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood over the weekend.
What we know:
Chicago police say Jaylen Lechuga, 19, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Isaiah Miggins, 21, of Chicago, attacked a 47-year-old man on a bus in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue on Saturday.
Officers arrested Lechuga and Miggins minutes later in the same area.
Jaylen Lechuga and Isaiah Miggins | CPD
Both men face one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery. Police said the victim was beaten and had property taken during the attack.
What's next:
Lechuga and Miggins were due in court for detention hearings on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.