Duo arrested minutes after beating and robbing man on Chicago CTA bus, police say

The Brief Two men are charged with robbing and beating a 47-year-old man on a CTA bus Saturday. The suspects, ages 19 and 21, were arrested minutes after the incident in Bronzeville. Both face felony robbery and misdemeanor battery charges, with court hearings set for Monday.



Two men have been charged with robbing and beating a man on a CTA bus in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood over the weekend.

What we know:

Chicago police say Jaylen Lechuga, 19, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Isaiah Miggins, 21, of Chicago, attacked a 47-year-old man on a bus in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue on Saturday.

Officers arrested Lechuga and Miggins minutes later in the same area.

Jaylen Lechuga and Isaiah Miggins | CPD

Both men face one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery. Police said the victim was beaten and had property taken during the attack.

What's next:

Lechuga and Miggins were due in court for detention hearings on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.