Duo arrested minutes after beating and robbing man on Chicago CTA bus, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  June 30, 2025 10:53am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two men are charged with robbing and beating a 47-year-old man on a CTA bus Saturday.
    • The suspects, ages 19 and 21, were arrested minutes after the incident in Bronzeville.
    • Both face felony robbery and misdemeanor battery charges, with court hearings set for Monday.

CHICAGO - Two men have been charged with robbing and beating a man on a CTA bus in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood over the weekend.

What we know:

Chicago police say Jaylen Lechuga, 19, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and Isaiah Miggins, 21, of Chicago, attacked a 47-year-old man on a bus in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue on Saturday.

Officers arrested Lechuga and Miggins minutes later in the same area.

Jaylen Lechuga and Isaiah Miggins | CPD

Both men face one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery. Police said the victim was beaten and had property taken during the attack.

What's next:

Lechuga and Miggins were due in court for detention hearings on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

