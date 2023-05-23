Duo charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side

Two men were arrested and charged for allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint early Monday morning on Chicago's West Side.

Police say 18-year-old Anthony Winters Jr. and 19-year-old Corey Williams were identified as the two offenders who around 5:30 a.m., took a 32-year-old man's vehicle at gunpoint in the 1200 block of N. Lockwood Ave. in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The pair was located in the victim's vehicle about 12 hours later and taken into custody at that time, police said.

They face a number of charges, including armed robbery and vehicular hijacking.

Corey Williams and Anthony Winters Jr. | Chicago Police Department

Winters and Williams are due in bond court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.