Duo wanted for robbery, hammer attack at CTA Blue Line station: police

Chicago police are looking to identify a man and woman who allegedly robbed another man of his cellphone before beating him with a hammer on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 3:49 p.m. on the Blue Line platform in the 400 block of South Western Avenue. According to police, the woman approached the victim and forcefully snatched his phone.

When he tried to get it back, police say another man struck him in the head several times with a hammer. The duo then left the CTA station, heading north.

CTA Blue Line attack suspects | CPD

The victim was seriously injured in the attack and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4447.