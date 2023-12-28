15 charged with stealing from DuPage County businesses over last 5 days

Fifteen individuals have been charged with stealing from retail establishments over the last five days in DuPage County.

"Make no mistake, just because the holiday shopping season is nearing a close, our efforts to protect our businesses and patrons will not diminish," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Kiara Harris, 33, of Chicago, is accused of stealing about $308 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Glen Ellyn on Dec. 24. When confronted by police, prosecutors say Harris fled the scene on foot. She was taken into custody a short time later at a nearby McDonald's. She remains locked up and is due back in court on Jan. 22.

Gheorghe Poenaru, 23, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Maria Codreanu, 23, of Houston, Texas, allegedly stole $972 worth of merchandise – including cosmetics – from Kohl's in Elmhurst on Dec. 23. They will both remain locked up and are due back in court on Jan. 22.

Victor Matamoros, 25, who is a Venezuelan migrant staying in Chicago, is accused of stealing about $777 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook on Dec. 24. He was fitted with a GPS monitoring device and released from custody. He's due back in court on Jan. 22.

Yonathan Barrios-Hernandez, 25, who is a Venezuelan migrant staying in Chicago, allegedly stole about $738 worth of merchandise from a Target in Villa Park on Dec. 24. He was released from custody pending trial and is due back in court on Jan. 22.

Christian Perez-Aguilera, 26, of Chicago, Jose Raphael Suarez-Silva, 25, of Chicago, and Deimar Elena Gomez Beomont, 27, with no known address, are accused of stealing $713 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook on Dec. 23. Perez-Aguilera was fitted with a GPS monitoring device and released from custody pending trial. The other two were also released. They're all due back in court on Jan. 22.

David Infante-Hernandez, 30, of Chicago, Carolina Rojas-Torres, 43, of Chicago, Marvella Rojas-Torres, 26, of Chicago, Jhonny A Valero Lozano, 34, of Chicago, allegedly stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from the Kohl's in Elmhurst on Dec. 23. They were all released from custody and are due back in court on Jan. 19.

Mariah Jeane Puentez, 19, of East Chicago, Indiana, is accused of stealing about $2,176 worth of items from a Home Depot in Naperville on Dec. 23. Puentez was released from custody and is due back in court on Jan. 22.

Larry Hamersly, 49, of Willow Springs, allegedly stole less than $300 worth of clothing from Kohl's in Elmhurst on Dec. 24. He has a prior conviction, but was released from custody and is due back in court on Jan. 22.

Omar Serrano-Velasco, 36, of Stone Park, is accused of stealing an Echo chainsaw worth $629 from a Home Depot in Oakbrook Terrace on Dec. 27. He was released from custody and is due back in court on Jan. 23.

"The arrest of fifteen additional defendants accused of stealing from DuPage County businesses sends a strong message that DuPage County law enforcement is continually on alert for anyone who steals or otherwise breaks the law. Simply put, if you steal in DuPage County you will be apprehended, charged and prosecuted," Berlin said.