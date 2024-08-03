2 DuPage County men denied bail on child pornography charges

article

Two DuPage County men have been charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession and distribution and have been denied pre-trial release.

Joseph Gregoire, 38, of Oakbrook Terrace, and Jordan Erdakos, 26, of Warrenville, were arrested last week following separate investigations by the Lombard and Warrenville Police Departments.

According to authorities, Gregoire was identified as "Kinkypigbottom," a username allegedly used to share child pornography online. While executing a search warrant at his home on July 31, police found child pornography on multiple electronic devices.

Erdakos, who was already on probation for a previous child pornography conviction, was arrested on July 30 after a search warrant of his phone revealed hundreds of child pornography images and videos, some of which were allegedly shared.

State’s Attorney Robert Berlin condemned the actions of both men, calling them "revolting" and emphasizing the devastating impact on child victims.

Both Gregoire and Erdakos are scheduled to appear in court on August 26 for arraignment.