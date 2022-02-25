DuPage County Courthouse no longer requiring masks

Masks will no longer be required in the DuPage County Courthouse.

Chief Judge Kenneth L. Popejoy vacated the mask requirement Friday.

Masks will still be welcomed and encouraged, but they will no longer be required.

"Our goal has always been to keep our employees and courthouse visitors as safe as possible. We have a state-of-the-art ventilation system which continuously circulates and disinfects the air along with thermal screening at the entrances to the courthouse. These measures, along with continued social distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and the use of Zoom throughout the courthouse, have allowed the 18th Judicial Circuit to continue the efficient administration of justice throughout the pandemic," said Chief Judge Popejoy.

Individuals who exhibit flu-like symptoms, have been directed to quarantine or isolate or are residing with someone who has COVID-19 will be prohibited from entering the courthouse.