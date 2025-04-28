DuPage County sheriff, court affected by ‘cyber incident,' officials say

The Brief A "cyber incident" impacted multiple DuPage County government agencies on Monday morning, including the Sheriff's Office and Circuit Court. Officials did not specify what kind of incident it was. Most operations at the county jail and courthouse were not impacted, officials said.



Multiple DuPage County government agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, were impacted by a "cyber incident" on Monday morning.

What we know:

Around 2:30 a.m., the county was made aware of the incident that impacted the sheriff’s office, the 18th Judicial Circuit Court, and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, according to a statement by county officials.

In-person court operations were minimally impacted and were expected to continue as scheduled.

The outage did not have any impact on jail operations or public safety.

No other county operations were impacted, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office will cancel chancery sales this week.

The county contacted the FBI and Secret Service and the matter was under investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials gave no indication what the exact nature of the "cyber incident" was or if it was caused by outside actors.