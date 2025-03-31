Expand / Collapse search

DuPage County elections: Who's running for mayor?

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 31, 2025 6:32pm CDT
The Brief

    • Voters in several Chicago-area suburbs will decide on new mayors and village presidents, with races featuring both incumbents and challengers.
    • Key issues in these elections include economic development, public safety, and infrastructure, as candidates present their visions for the future of their communities.

DUPAGE COUNTY - Voters in several Chicago-area suburbs will soon head to the polls to elect their next municipal leaders, with mayoral and village president races featuring a mix of incumbents and challengers. 

Candidates in these elections are vying to lead their communities on issues ranging from economic development to public safety and infrastructure.

Below is a breakdown of key mayoral races in the upcoming election:

Mayor of Aurora

  • Richard C. Irvin
  • John Laesch

Democratic push to unseat Aurora Mayor Irvin grows amid development and debt concerns

The Illinois Democratic Party has poured significant funds into the Aurora mayoral race, aiming to unseat Republican Mayor Richard Irvin.

Mayor of Elmhurst

  • Scott M. Levin
  • Mark A. Mulliner

Glendale Heights Village President

  • Rebecca Giannelli
  • Michael J. Light
  • Michael Ontiveroz
  • Ed Pope
  • James Francis Sullivan

Mayor of West Chicago

  • Daniel Bovey
  • Ruben Pineda
  • Joseph Sheehan

Mayor of Warrenville

  • Michael Hoffmann
  • Andrew Johnson

Mayor of St. Charles

  • Clint Hull
  • Lora A. Vitek

With multiple candidates in several races, voters will have the opportunity to shape the direction of their communities. 

Election officials encourage residents to research candidates and participate in the upcoming vote.

