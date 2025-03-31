DuPage County elections: Who's running for mayor?

The Brief Voters in several Chicago-area suburbs will decide on new mayors and village presidents, with races featuring both incumbents and challengers. Key issues in these elections include economic development, public safety, and infrastructure, as candidates present their visions for the future of their communities.



Voters in several Chicago-area suburbs will soon head to the polls to elect their next municipal leaders, with mayoral and village president races featuring a mix of incumbents and challengers.

Candidates in these elections are vying to lead their communities on issues ranging from economic development to public safety and infrastructure.

Below is a breakdown of key mayoral races in the upcoming election:

Mayor of Aurora

Richard C. Irvin

John Laesch

Mayor of Elmhurst

Scott M. Levin

Mark A. Mulliner

Glendale Heights Village President

Rebecca Giannelli

Michael J. Light

Michael Ontiveroz

Ed Pope

James Francis Sullivan

Mayor of West Chicago

Daniel Bovey

Ruben Pineda

Joseph Sheehan

Mayor of Warrenville

Michael Hoffmann

Andrew Johnson

Mayor of St. Charles

Clint Hull

Lora A. Vitek

With multiple candidates in several races, voters will have the opportunity to shape the direction of their communities.

Election officials encourage residents to research candidates and participate in the upcoming vote.