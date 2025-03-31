DuPage County elections: Who's running for mayor?
DUPAGE COUNTY - Voters in several Chicago-area suburbs will soon head to the polls to elect their next municipal leaders, with mayoral and village president races featuring a mix of incumbents and challengers.
Candidates in these elections are vying to lead their communities on issues ranging from economic development to public safety and infrastructure.
Below is a breakdown of key mayoral races in the upcoming election:
Mayor of Aurora
- Richard C. Irvin
- John Laesch
Mayor of Elmhurst
- Scott M. Levin
- Mark A. Mulliner
Glendale Heights Village President
- Rebecca Giannelli
- Michael J. Light
- Michael Ontiveroz
- Ed Pope
- James Francis Sullivan
Mayor of West Chicago
- Daniel Bovey
- Ruben Pineda
- Joseph Sheehan
Mayor of Warrenville
- Michael Hoffmann
- Andrew Johnson
Mayor of St. Charles
- Clint Hull
- Lora A. Vitek
With multiple candidates in several races, voters will have the opportunity to shape the direction of their communities.
Election officials encourage residents to research candidates and participate in the upcoming vote.