DuPage County Health officials detect county's first 'probable' monkeypox case

The DuPage County Health Department said Saturday that they are investing the first probable case of monkeypox in a man who had recently traveled internationally.

Initial tests done by the Illinois Department of Public Health show that the man tested positive for orthopoxvirus. Tests at the CDC are pending.

The DuPage County Health Department said in a press release they are working with the CDC and the man to identify people with whom he may have had contact while he was infectious with monkeypox.

At this time, the Health Department said there are no other known cases in the area.

What are symptoms of monkeypox?

Symptoms of monkeypox include: