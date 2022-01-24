DuPage County inmate who cut off GPS monitor after brother's funeral arrested at Jewel Osco: prosecutors

Bond was denied Sunday for a convicted gunrunner who is accused of fleeing after cutting off his electronic GPS monitor following his brother's funeral.

Bruce Berrier, 23, formerly of Villa Park, has been charged with one count of indirect criminal contempt of court, one count of escape and violating the electronic home monitoring detention program, one count of failure to return to a penal institution and one count of criminal damage to government supported property.

On July, 2, 2021, Berrier entered a plea of guilty to one count of gunrunning, prosecutors said.

On Dec. 14, 2021, he was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).

On Jan. 10, while still in custody at DuPage County Jail awaiting to be transferred to the IDOC, Berrier was granted permission to attend his brother's funeral services on Jan. 11, prosecutors said.

At about 8 a.m., after being fitted with an electronic CPS monitoring device, Berrier was released from custody.

Berrier was expected to return to the jail at 2 p.m. the same day.

Prosecutors said that at about 1: 27 p.m., Berrier allegedly cut off his electronic GPS monitoring device, which was found shortly after by the Elmhurst Police Department.

Berrier allegedly did not return to the jail by 2 p.m., and a judge issued a $150,000 arrest warrant on the criminal damage to government supported property charge.

On Jan. 12, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office filed a petition for indirect criminal contempt.

A judge then issued a no-bond arrest warrant for Berrier.

On Jan. 13, a judge also issued a $500,000 arrest warrant for Berrier on escape charges.

On Jan. 22, Berrier was located at the Jewel Osco in Glendale Height and was taken into custody.

Berrier's next court date is schedule for Feb. 14