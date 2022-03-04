DuPage County Jail program offers free tattoo removal to inmates wanting to escape gang lives

A program at DuPage County Jail is giving inmates a chance to escape their gang lives by offering free tattoo removal.

A new tattoo studio has been installed inside the jail and is staffed by volunteer tattoo artists from the community.

Inmates who have completed the facility's gang-cessation and jobs program can have their gang-related tattoos removed or covered up — free of charge.

The sheriff says removing the markings helps to limit the temptations of the past.

The tattoo removal is the final piece of a program that allows inmates to obtain college credits and job training.

In the past three years, 40 gang members have participated in the program with a 15-percent recidivism rate.