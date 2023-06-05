DuPage County judge revokes red-light camera permit at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace

A court battle over red-light cameras across from Oakbrook Center mall may be coming to an end, for the moment.

A DuPage County judge ruled in favor of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s permit revocation of red-light enforcement cameras in Oakbrook Terrace.

The judge says the city violated a 2017 contingency by failing to submit post-installation reports.

The cameras are at the busy intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street.

Oakbrook Terrace is planning to file an appeal.