DuPage County judge revokes red-light camera permit at busy intersection in Oakbrook Terrace
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A court battle over red-light cameras across from Oakbrook Center mall may be coming to an end, for the moment.
A DuPage County judge ruled in favor of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s permit revocation of red-light enforcement cameras in Oakbrook Terrace.
The judge says the city violated a 2017 contingency by failing to submit post-installation reports.
The cameras are at the busy intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street.
Oakbrook Terrace is planning to file an appeal.