Suburban man arrested after allegedly spraying deputy in the face with pepper spray

A Hanover Park man was arrested this week for allegedly spraying a DuPage County sheriff's deputy with pepper spray.

Leobejildo Torres, 58, faces one count of aggravated battery to a police officer causing great bodily harm, one felony count of aggravated battery to a police officer, one felony count of aggravated assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.

The backstory:

DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a construction site on Cloverdale Road in unincorporated Roselle around 11:22 a.m. Thursday after reports of a person taking materials from the property.

During their investigation, deputies determined that the suspect, identified as Torres, had taken items without the owner’s permission. The property owner confronted Torres and called the police, at which point Torres fled with the materials, according to prosecutors.

A short time later, deputies found Torres at a nearby gas station.

When officers attempted to take him into custody, he fled on foot. During the chase, one deputy tried to grab Torres, who then allegedly pulled out pepper spray and sprayed it in the deputy’s face. The deputy fell to the ground and suffered severe injuries, including a ruptured patellar tendon in both knees and dislocated kneecaps.

Torres continued running and reportedly tried to spray two more deputies but was ultimately taken into custody. Authorities said he was carrying two canisters of pepper spray when he was arrested.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin condemned the actions of Torres, calling the allegations "outrageous."

"The allegations that Mr. Torres pepper sprayed one deputy causing injury and attempted to pepper spray two additional deputies in an attempt to avoid apprehension are outrageous," Berlin said. "Our officers have an extremely difficult job to do, and my office stands ready to prosecute anyone who would injure an officer in the line of duty. We all wish the injured deputy a speedy recovery. I thank DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick and his office for their quick response to the initial call and for their work in the apprehension of the defendant. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Sean Kinsella and Daniel Orescanin for their efforts in securing charges against Mr. Torres."

What's next:

On Friday, a judge granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release for Torres. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 7.