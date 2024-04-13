DuPage County reports first case of measles since 2009

A case of measles was confirmed in DuPage County Saturday following outbreaks in Chicago and nearby suburbs.

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) says this is the first case of measles in DuPage County since 2009.

The case does not appear to be linked to new arrival shelters in Chicago and the source of infection is unknown at this time, health officials say.

DCHD is working with public health partners to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. No exposure locations have been identified in DuPage County.

Multiple exposure locations have been identified in Chicago from 4/2/2024-4/10/2024. To find measles exposure locations in Chicago, visit chicago.gov/measles .

Individuals who are not vaccinated against measles, or who are not sure about their vaccination status, and were at any of the locations on the dates and times listed, may have been exposed to measles and should visit chicago.gov/measles for further guidance.

Those who have been vaccinated against measles are likely protected and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days. They should call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop during that time.

Measles symptoms typically include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, and a characteristic rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

"With an increasing number of measles cases being identified, being up to date with measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones," said Adam Forker, Executive Director, DuPage County Health Department. "Measles is highly contagious but thankfully, the MMR vaccine is effective at preventing measles and remains by far the best protection against measles for people of all ages."

For more information about measles and vaccination recommendations, residents can visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.