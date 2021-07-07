DuPage County ranks in top 2 percent of US counties with residents vaccinated against COVID-19

DuPage County ranks in the top two-percent of counties in the U.S. with eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, health officials said Wednesday.

According to CDC vaccination data, when it comes to highest vaccination rates, DuPage County ranks 47 out of 3,283 counties in the U.S.

Over 80-percent of qualified residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 64-percent of residents are fully vaccinated, the DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) said.

"With so many residents vaccinated against COVID-19, the spread of this deadly virus has remained relatively low throughout the county," said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DCHD said. "We are confident that vaccination not only prevents people from getting sick, it also prevents the spread of COVID-19 and saves lives. We continue to urge residents, visitors, and workers in DuPage County, who are eligible, but have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their family, and their community."

Additionally, 98-percent of people age 65 and older have gotten at least one vaccine dose, and 82-percent are fully vaccinated.

If interested, people in the county can get the vaccine from the DCHD Care Van in Lombard and West Chicago, or at the DuPage COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic in Wheaton.