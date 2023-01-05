DuPage County reports first pediatric flu death in nearly 5 years

DuPage County is reporting its first pediatric flu death of the season and the first for the county in nearly five years.

In order to protect the family, the health department will not be releasing the child's age or name.

The child’s death is the third pediatric flu death in Illinois.

There's been more than 60 across the country.

Health officials are urging parents to enforce handwashing, have their child vaccinated against the flu and mask up when necessary.