DuPage County residents sound off in packed board meeting over sheriff's comments on assault weapons ban

Gun violence was the main topic for the DuPage County Board meeting in the wake of mass shootings in California and controversy surrounding the assault weapons ban in Illinois.

The county board meeting began with a moment of silence for the victims of the Lunar New Year mass shooting in California and recognition of all mass shootings so far this year.

Outside, activists rallied for gun rights and in support of Sheriff James Mendrick, who stood up to the law.

Mendrick issued a statement saying he would not enforce the new law, claiming it was unconstitutional and poorly written. Sheriff’s supporters and guns rights advocates were numerous at Tuesday's meeting.

Elected officials and the public directed comments at Mendrick, who did not attend the meeting. They said his job was to enforce the law, not to interpret it.

The board extended the public comment portion of the meeting to allow more people to talk. Nearly 300 people attended.