DuPage County sheriff announces run for Illinois Governor

The Brief DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick announced his candidacy for Illinois Governor, citing concerns over state laws that he believes hinder public safety and contribute to budget issues. Mendrick criticizes the SAFE-T Act and sanctuary protections, arguing they endanger communities and lead to fiscal mismanagement. Mendrick, with nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience, is seeking Republican support for a potential run against incumbent Governor JB Pritzker.



James Mendrick, who has served as the elected sheriff of DuPage County since 2018, declared his candidacy for governor of Illinois on Thursday morning via Facebook.

He has worked in the DuPage sheriff's office for 29 years.

What we know:

Mendrick expressed his dissatisfaction with state laws, particularly the SAFE-T Act and sanctuary protections, arguing they contribute to public safety concerns and lead to financial strain on the state's budget.

He cited audits revealing that the state’s healthcare program for undocumented immigrants has cost upwards of $1 billion and criticized the SAFE-T Act for allowing dangerous offenders to return to the streets.

"Our governor has chosen to ignore the federal laws and have laws of his own. These laws have caused a side effect of a massive budget overage," Mendrick told FOX 32 Chicago.

Mendrick also pointed to his leadership experience as DuPage County Sheriff, where he runs a prison with a focus on rehabilitation for offenders with substance abuse problems. He argued that the current system allows individuals to re-enter communities without addressing underlying issues, perpetuating a cycle of crime.

"You could crash into one of our police cars, make us chase you, be a burgler in one event, and still be let go the next day. And in a criminal's mind, they feel like they're getting written a ticket," he said.

Mendrick criticized Governor JB Pritzker for mismanaging Illinois’ $55 billion budget, especially as lawmakers try to close a $3 billion gap.

"I have 504 personnel. I have probably 300-400 contractors. I have an $80 million budget. That experience has taught me how to tear everything, make sure it adds up and you don't go over," he said.

What we don't know:

Mendrick has not yet filed formal paperwork with the State Board of Elections to make his candidacy official.

While his campaign has gained attention, details on his specific policy proposals beyond public safety and budget issues remain unclear.

The Pritzker campaign has not yet responded to requests for comment.

What's next:

Mendrick will need strong Republican backing to mount a successful campaign against Governor Pritzker, who has a significant financial advantage with $323 million spent on past campaigns.

"The backing I'm already getting is more than I expected. Will I be able to match a billionaire? No, probably not, but I just watched a presidential candidate (Kamala Harris) spend $2 billion and get nowhere with it," he said.

Mendrick's next steps will likely include securing formal support from key Republican figures as he finalizes his candidacy paperwork.