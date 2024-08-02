DuPage County reports first human case of West Nile virus

Health officials have reported the first human case of West Nile virus in DuPage County this year.

According to the DuPage County Health Department, a 20-year-old resident of Villa Park was bitten by an infected mosquito and developed symptoms in early July.

Most individuals infected with West Nile virus do not experience symptoms. However, some may suffer from fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. Less than one percent of those infected develop a serious neurological illness such as encephalitis or meningitis, which involves inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues.

To prevent mosquito bites, DuPage County health officials recommend residents drain items that collect standing water, use insect repellent containing DEET, and wear long clothing to cover their skin when outdoors.

Residents are also encouraged to check the DuPage County Health Department's website for the Personal Protection Index, which provides updates every Wednesday on the area's West Nile virus activity. The current level has been increased from level 1 to level 2, indicating one human infection and a high number of infected mosquitoes in the area.

For more information about West Nile virus in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Health's website.