Durbin pushes for bill that would protect children online, announces environmental grant

Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin is announcing a grant this Friday that will help the city go green.

The funding, which is a $10 million grant, will go toward the Blacks in Green Organization.

Officials say the money is coming from the Environmental Protection Agency and will help communities address environmental justice issues.

Also on Friday, Durbin discussed his proposed bill that would protect children online.

The bill increases support for victims and increases transparency for companies.

Durbin has been holding committee hearings this week in Washington D.C. on the topic.