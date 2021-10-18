DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge to be closed for next 3 nights for maintenance

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced the DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge will be closed during overnight hours from Monday through Wednesday for testing and maintenance.

The testing will run 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on all three nights barring any inclement weather.

The roadway will be completely closed as testing includes raising and lowering of the bridge to calibrate recently installed equipment.

CDOT said to also expect overnight closures on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Drivers heading southbound will be detoured west on Grand Avenue, south on Columbus Avenue, east of Lower Wacker Drive before resuming travel on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Motorist traveling northbound will be detoured west on the Randolph Street ramp to Lower Wacker Drive, then north on Columbus Avenue and east on Illinois Street back to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.