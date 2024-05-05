DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash: 3-year-old killed, 2 other children and woman hospitalized

Following a crash on the city's South Side, a 3-year-old child has died and three others, including two children, remain hospitalized.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the 5300 block of S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu when he lost control of his vehicle, CPD said.

The man's vehicle struck multiple objects, leaving four people injured, including three children.

Police said one of the victims, a 3-year-old girl, died from her injuries at Comer Children's Hospital. Her identity has not been released.

Two other children, a 9-month-old girl and a 9-year-old girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are hospitalized.

The fourth victim, a 25-year-old woman, is being treated at the University of Chicago Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown if the driver will face any charges.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.