DuSable Lake Shore Drive reopens after nearly 3,000 pro-Palestinian protesters temporarily shut it down

Pro-Palestinian protesters temporarily shut down DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Chicago Police Department (CPD) responded to a demonstration of about 3,000 participants in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive.

The demonstration proceeded onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive as participants marched about one block northbound reaching Jackson, police said.

Upon reaching Jackson, the protesters dispersed.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive was shut down temporarily as a result. All lanes reopened around 5 p.m.

No arrests were made, and no citations were issued, according to CPD.