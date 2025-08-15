Dutch Bros Coffee to perk up Illinois with first location

The Brief Dutch Bros Coffee will open its first Illinois location later this year at 2475 Troy Road in Edwardsville; an exact date has not been announced. The drive-thru chain is known for specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, teas, Rebel energy drinks and popular items like the Golden Eagle, Caramelizer and Cocomo.



The buzz isn't just from the caffeine — Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first location in Illinois and it'll be worth the pit stop.

What we know:

The popular drive-thru coffee chain is opening in Edwardsville later this year, though a specific opening date hasn't been announced. It will be located at 2475 Troy Road.

Dutch Bros is known for its specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, freezes, teas and exclusive Rebel energy drinks. Popular menu items include the Golden Eagle, Caramelizer and Cocomo.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fire Lizard Boba Rebel at Dutch Bros. (Dutch Bros )

More about Dutch:

The Oregon-based chain currently has two locations not too far from Chicago in Indiana — one in Noblesville and one in Lafayette.

