Body recovered after vehicle found submerged in Dyer waterway

The Brief Authorities recovered a deceased person and vehicle from a waterway in Dyer, Indiana, following an overnight search. The driver was located using sonar technology provided by the Department of Natural Resources. Police are investigating the incident and seeking additional information from the public.



Authorities in Dyer, Indiana, recovered a deceased person from a body of water on Thursday morning, more than 12 hours after a vehicle was found submerged.

Around 5:46 p.m. the day before, the Dyer police and fire departments responded to the 800 block of Flagstone Drive after receiving reports of a vehicle in the water just north of a parking area. An initial search for the driver was unsuccessful.

Assistance from both a dive and aviation teams was requested, but efforts to locate the driver through the night were also unsuccessful.

On Thursday morning, the Department of Natural Resources joined the search and used sonar technology to locate the driver in the waterway. The dive team then recovered the body and the Lake County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-865-1163.