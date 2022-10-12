Early voting begins in suburban Cook County

Early voting is officially underway across the entire state of Illinois.

Voting sites opened Wednesday in suburban Cook County. Most counties began back on September 29, and Chicago's supersite opened last week.

Voters can register and cast their early ballot at the same time. Election day is November 8.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has announced his endorsements for the general election, including Democrats and an independent.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Kinzinger is not seeking re-election and is focusing on going against election deniers and conspiracy theorist on the ballot.

No Illinois candidates are on Kinzinger’s list of endorsements.

Kinzinger is a member of the January 6 Committee probing the Capitol Riot. The panel’s next hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The committee is expected to lay out its closing arguments that former President Donald Trump remains a "clear and present danger."