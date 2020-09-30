Early voting in Chicago begins Thursday

Early voting in Chicago starts on Thursday.

Officials say over the next two weeks, if you live in Chicago and want to register and vote, a Loop super site at the corner of Lake and Clark is where you can do it.

“We are prepared and given the large turnout expected, we want you to be prepared also,” said Marisel Hernandez, Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman.

On the heels of a heated debate, and amid a contentious election season and coronavirus concerns, Thursday marks the first day of in-person, early voting in Chicago.

The Loop super site will open at 8:30 in the morning.

“This is a very large, spread out and safe location for anyone who wants to vote early,” Hernandez said.

In addition to the Loop super site, on October 14, early voting expands to all of Chicago’s 50 wards.

“These early voting sites will also have secure drop boxes where voters can return their completed ballot in their signed, sealed, ballot return envelopes,” Hernandez said.

She calls this election cycle “historic.”

“We have shattered the previous record for vote-by-mail applications. We currently have over 441,000 vote-by-mail applications. This is truly unprecedented,” Hernandez said.

She says voters can expect to see six feet of social distancing between polling stations. Hand sanitizers and masks will also be available at every polling site.

“We encourage everyone to vote by mail, early vote and plan your vote ahead of time,” Hernandez said.

If you still need to register to vote, you can do that at the Loop super site or online at chicagoelections.gov/registration.