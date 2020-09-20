Veterans encourage Illinois residents to vote early following Trump’s alleged controversial comments

Illinois' early voting period begins Thursday and area veterans are encouraging residents to cast their ballot now.

On Saturday, union leaders of transit and postal workers spoke against President Trump after his controversial comments allegedly calling fall soldiers, “Losers.”

The White House had denied the claim.

The early voting period runs from Thursday, Sept. 24 to Monday, Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

Illinois residents can also request a mail-in ballot.

For more information on early voting, click here.

