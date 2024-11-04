High early voting numbers in Indiana set the stage for Election Day

The Brief Early voting ended in Indiana, with over 1.5 million ballots cast by noon on Monday. Key races in Indiana include governor and the first congressional district. Polls will reopen statewide on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



In Indiana, the polls have officially closed for early voting. Noon marked the final cutoff on Monday, but anyone already in line was still able to cast their ballot.

Early voting numbers in Indiana are up. As of noon today, more than 1.5 million Hoosiers had already cast their ballots. In Lake County, Indiana, more than 100,000 residents took part in early voting. That's out of 372,000 who are registered in the county.

Key races to watch in Indiana include the race for governor. Eric Holcomb, who currently holds the position, was not eligible to run again this cycle, as he is now in the final months of his second consecutive term. In Indiana, there is no limit on how many terms you can serve, you just can't hold the office for more than eight years in any 12-year period.

That brings us to a tight race between Democratic candidate for governor Jennifer McCormick and Republican candidate, U.S. Senator Mike Braun. Another hot contest is the race for Indiana's first congressional district between Democratic incumbent Frank Mrvan and Republican challenger Randy Niemeyer.

"I think one of the most popular races in this area is Indiana congressional district one, which is Lake County, Porter County, and a slice of LaPorte County. It is one of the most watched races in the country, honestly, so we will be looking to that race to see how those numbers come in. I'm sure that's going to be the first one that people look at to see how things are going," said Leann Angerman, assistant director, Lake County Board of Elections.

"Both sides of the fence, voters are very passionate and they want their voice heard. They want their vote cast. So we think that it will continue to be busy like it has been through early voting."

The polls in Indiana are back open at 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday. In Lake County alone, there will be more than 200 polling sites open.