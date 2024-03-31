Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at East Chicago gas station leaves 1 dead, another injured

By Maggie Duly
Published  March 31, 2024 8:54am CDT
East Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a gas station in East Chicago Saturday night. 

East Chicago police responded to the BP gas station located at 145th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard at 8:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired. 

Officers found an unresponsive male inside the business with a gunshot wound to the head. A second victim was found nearby and transported to St. Catherine Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is investigating. No further information is available at this time. 