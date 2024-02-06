Investigation underway after human remains found in East Chicago

Human remains were found in East Chicago on Sunday afternoon, according to Indiana police.

East Chicago police officers were called to 149th Place and Parrish Avenue after someone found what appeared to be a human skull near the railroad tracks.

The bottom jaw of the skull was also located after further searching the area.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force went back out to the area and conducted a more thorough search. Detectives located a jacket and part of a vertebrae using a drone and cadaver K9.

The Lake County Coroner's Office and the Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force are investigating.