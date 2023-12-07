East Chicago mom on a mission to solve 7-year-old son's murder: 'when is my brother coming home'

A northwest Indiana mom is on a mission to solve her son's murder.

Ollie Holiness' son, Jeremiah Moore, was shot and killed last summer and the gunman has never been caught. On Thursday, Holiness reignited interest in the case.

Moore, just seven years old, was in a minivan with his siblings and parents on July 12, 2022, at the intersection of Guthrie and Main in East Chicago when he was shot and killed.

He was asleep in his car seat when his mom said bullets came flying into their car from all directions around midnight.

At first, the family thought the sounds were fireworks, but soon realized they had been ambushed.

Moore was shot in the back of the head and died at a nearby hospital. Holiness believes the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Moore's family spent Thursday canvassing the area where he was shot and passed out flyers.

"Today, I'm here just trying to reach out to the public and ask for somebody to speak out and say something," said Holiness. "The police can't do it all by themselves, I can't do it all by myself. Why do my kids got to question when is their brother coming home? My five-year-old asks all the time, well he's six now. ‘When is my brother coming home, when is my brother coming home?’"

They are hoping someone will come forward with information about his murder.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the East Chicago Police Department but has not yet heard back.