East Chicago police shooting leaves suspect seriously wounded

The Brief East Chicago police shot and seriously wounded a suspect Tuesday evening after responding to a ShotSpotter alert. Officers found a man with a graze wound, then chased and shot the suspect who remained in the area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is investigating, but details about how many officers fired or what led up to the shooting remain unclear.



East Chicago police shot and seriously wounded a suspect connected to a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

East Chicago police shooting

What we know:

Just before 6 p.m., East Chicago police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 5001 Melville Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a person who had a graze wound on his leg in the alley between 5000 Melville Avenue and Kennedy Avenue, police said.

While rendering aid to the victim, officers spotted the suspect nearby, chased them on foot and then shot them.

The suspect was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in serious condition. A gun was recovered from the suspect at the scene.

The Lake County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many officers fired shots or what led up to the officer-involved shooting.